WWE finished up its WrestleMania 39 weekend with night two at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, just last night (Sun., April 2, 2023) with a shocking conclusion in the main event. There were yet more surprises, and an impromptu stellar performance from none other than Snoop Dogg.
Get all the results and the live blog from the show here, and a recap with reactions to all the night’s events here.
If you need to catch up on everything, the highlights are here:
- Brock Lesnar takes Omos to Suplex City
- Fatal 4-Way WrestleMania Showcase match
- GUNTHER vs. Sheamus vs. McIntyre - Intercontinental championship
- Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - Raw Women’s championship
- Shane McMahon makes shocking return at WrestleMania 39
- Snoop Dogg delivers a People’s Elbow to The Miz
- Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell
- Hall of Famers make their WrestleMania entrance
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes - WWE Universal championship
- Snoop Dogg reflects on his SHOCKING WrestleMania win
- GUNTHER delivers on his WrestleMania promise
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez reflect on their WrestleMania performance
Loading comments...