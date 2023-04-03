WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 3, 2023) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, featuring all the fallout from the WrestleMania 39 extravaganza that went down over the past two nights just down the road in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: It’s the biggest episode of Raw of the year, the special “Raw After WrestleMania!” Roman Reigns is still the WWE Universal champion but The Bloodline isn’t at 100-percent, Cody Rhodes failed to finish the story, Bianca Belair retained her Raw women’s championship, Edge vanquished Finn Balor, we have new tag team champions. There’s a lot to figure out!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 3