What was ‘Match of the Night’ at night two of WrestleMania 39?

WWE has put a bow tie around the second night of its WrestleMania 39 pay-per-view (PPV) from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., April 2, 2023) with a shocking finish, as Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal championship after a thriller of a match with Cody Rhodes.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Edge and Finn Balor went to Hell and back, Bianca Belair continued her streak by defeating Asuka to retain the Raw women’s championship, GUNTHER took a beating but managed to survive a slugfest with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar F-5’d Omos, and so much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!