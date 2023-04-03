Triple H opens Raw After WrestleMania to speak on WWE sale: ‘We ain’t going anywhere’

If fans were unhappy with Triple H booking Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes to retain the WWE Universal championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39, they didn’t show it to the man himself when he opened up Raw After Mania in Los Angeles. Indeed, when his music hit, they exploded in cheer. And when he came out onto the stage, that roar got even louder.

Hey, it really was a good weekend of shows, whether you agreed with the end or not.

Triple H said he was there so he could say “thank you” to all the wrestlers who made the event possible, and all the staff who worked hard to do the same. The people behind-the-scenes busted their ass, and he wanted to give them their flowers publicly.

Then, he finally made mention of WWE being sold.

He was here, quite simply, to make some reassurances:

“I am here to assure you, we ain’t going nowhere. ... The superstars, the action, the drama, all of it, we are going nowhere. We will be here, week in and week out, event after event, sold out arena after sold out arena, packed stadium after packed stadium, because we are the WWE! And just like it says in the beginning: Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

Fair enough.

