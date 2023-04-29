Let’s check in on Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes signed to WWE all the way back in early 2019, and he was on television by the summer to wrestle in the NXT Breakout Tournament, where he made it to the final round before losing. A few months later, NXT moved to USA Network.

That means he has years of not just experience in the WWE system but working on WWE television. Despite this, he has remained stuck in limbo.

His last match for NXT happened in November of last year. There have been various rumors over the past few months of a call up to the main roster, but nothing has come to fruition. The Royal Rumble came and went. WrestleMania 39 came and went. The Raw After WrestleMania came and went.

Nothing.

Now, we’re into the WWE Draft and Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Apollo Crews, and JD McDonagh have all been drafted to Raw or SmackDown, respectively. You’ll notice who is absent from that list.

Let’s check in on him:

Yeah, that seems about right.

All hope is not lost, however, as there is another couple shows he could be drafted on — Monday Night Raw and “Raw Talk” next week.

Stay tuned.