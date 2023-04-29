Baron Corbin finally won a match

You may not have known this but going into his match at the WWE house show in Paris, France this evening, Baron Corbin had yet to record a win in 2023. In fact, his last victory, spanning roughly 30 matches, according to Cagematch.net, came in Nov. 2022.

Just a couple days before heading into the month of May, he finally got one one the board. This video from a fan in the building shows how unbelievably hype it was too:

BARON CORBIN WITH THE ROLL UP ZONE !!!#WWEParis pic.twitter.com/fAiqc7QpBT — Sturry #CapucheClub (@Sturry) April 29, 2023

Corbin rolled up Rick BOOGS, who already defeated Corbin twice on this tour of the UK alone. But the third time was the charm for Corbin, who has been down pretty damn bad of late.

He’s all the way up now, though:

Wow!!!



Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis



I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! #wwe pic.twitter.com/zeQf9AknBW — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 29, 2023

He already changed his profile pic and everything! It’s not exactly hitting it big in Las Vegas and changing his name to “Happy” or anything like that but when you’ve been far enough in the dirt, sometimes you just need a breath of fresh air.

Up next is another chance for new life with the Draft on Monday Night Raw next week.