Drafted NXT stars booked for go away matches next week

There were multiple NXT stars called up during the first days of the WWE Draft this year, including the tag team and women’s champions. The new rosters don’t go into effect until the May 8 episode of Monday Night Raw, however, so there’s time for those stars to finish up some business before making the move up to the main roster.

To that end, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn will be defending their tag team titles:

That match was actually set up on TV, and while they’ve called up champions and let them work both brands before it wouldn’t be a surprise if they kept it simple and did a title change here.

Elsewhere, JD McDonagh campaigned for a match with anyone willing to step up:

And eventually got his wish in the form of Dragon Lee:

BREAKING: After throwing out a challenge to the entire NXT roster for a match, @jd_mcdonagh gets his wish. McDonagh will face @dragonlee95 THIS TUESDAY in his last match in #WWENXT before heading to #WWERaw!



Lee is a wrestler who should probably already be on the main roster but hey, at least he’s getting some more work quickly.

There are other wrestlers called up who haven’t been announced for matches just yet but we’ll let you know if that changes.

