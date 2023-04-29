 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braun Strowman’s already back, and having fun with concussion-induced botch

By Sean Rueter
/ new
WWE’s YouTube

Unfortunately, that “epic sequence” I wrote about last Saturday wasn’t just a bit of goofy fun. Before he hip tossed his tag partner Ricochet to the mat and took a self-bump on the apron, Braun Strowman had suffered a concussion (in my defense, I raised that possibility and gave him props for improvising a cover for the failed throw, but... yeah, lesson learned).

Big Braun doesn’t seem offended, though. In fact, as he returned to action last night (April 28) on SmackDown, he and Ric had some fun with last week’s gaffe.

It happened during their three-way match with Street Profits and the LWO. Strowman cleared the ring, then went to grab Ricochet to hurl him onto their opponents on the floor. The One And Only had some doubts, but after making the sign of the cross like a good Christian lad, he let Braun do the spot.

Cleared of his brain injury, it was no problem:

We are laughing... which is a lot more fun when you know the person you’re laughing with doesn’t have a concussion.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats