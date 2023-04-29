Bad Bunny, Backlash build, and Draft loose ends on the next SmackDown

WWE will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico next Friday (May 5), kicking off their big weekend on the island.

The marquee event of the trip is Backlash on Saturday night, which will be hosted by and feature a match involving PR’s own Bad Bunny. So you’ll can probably guess at least one of the things announced for next week’s edition of the blue brand...

Bunny was also featured on the graphic announcing the post-Backlash press conference, so in case you didn’t already expect to see a lot of the Grammy winner next weekend... now you know to.

While BB figures to be involved with Rey Mysterio, the LWO & Judgement Day in preparation of his Street Fight with Damian Priest, next Friday’s SmackDown won’t just be focused on building to the PPV premium live event. They’ll also be cleaning up some storytelling loose ends before the Draft moves go into effect the following week.

Shinsuke Nakamura is headed to Raw on May 8, but before he goes he’ll deal with Karrion Kross in case Kross & Scarlett stay on Friday nights post-roster split. The Tick-Tock couple started targeting Nakamura as soon as he returned to WWE earlier this month, and Karrion attacked him from behind last night while he was being interviewed about joining Team Red.

The O.C. came back and were picked for SmackDown during Night One of the Draft. They also duked it out with Viking Raiders after the group interrupted AJ Styles’ return. So we’ll also get Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Erik & Ivar next Friday.

A hot San Juan crowd should make for a fun show no matter what’s on the card, but let us know if these early announcements make it a must see show for you.