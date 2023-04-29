First half of WWE Draft wraps up with more NXT call-ups, leaves several free agents

The WWE Draft takes place over two episodes of television, but the company doesn’t want their TV partners getting all the attention. They also save some selections for other outlets.

SmackDown LowDown, which streams in full on WWE Network/Peacock with highlights on YouTube and other platforms, got to finish out the first part of the 2023 Draft. Scott Stanford and Matt Camp revealed where the folks who weren’t selected from the Night One pool on SmackDown last night are headed... well, most of them anyway.

A handful will be free agents, with their landing spot to be determined at a future date. That includes Omos, who we were informed had his free agent status negotiated by MVP.

One of the free agents, Von Wagner, is an NXT wrestler who wasn’t in the pool. Three other surprises from the developmental brand also made the jump in this round of the Draft — JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark and, returning to the main roster, former United States champion Apollo Crews. They all went to Raw. In fact, Team Red got the vast majority of the talent selected today

Which you can see in this rundown of all the picks announced on the SmackDown post-show this morning (April 29):

Raw

Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Dexter Lumis

Candice LeRae

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

Natalya

Apollo Crews

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Zoey Stark

JD McDonagh

SmackDown

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)

Lacey Evans

Free Agents

Omos (with MVP)

Mustafa Ali

Dolph Ziggler

Von Wagner (no mention of his NXT manager Mr. Stone)

You have to think several of those free agents will end up on Friday nights. But maybe WWE has a lot of time set aside for Lacey Evans’ latest push and figure they can get away with a lighter blue crew.

We shall see. We’ll also see what else the Draft has in store for us when it continues on the Mon., May 1 Raw.

You can find the rest of the Night One results here.