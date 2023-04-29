WWE Draft 2023 night one highlights

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Corpus Christi, Texas, featured the first night of the 2023 WWE Draft. There were four rounds featuring four selections per round, though because teams were chosen we got a lot more than 16 wrestlers moving all around.

Here are the highlights of just the Draft portion of the evening:

It’s always great to see the likes of Rob Van Dam (who, notably, was the guy to announce Matt Riddle’s selection) and Teddy Long.

There was a full blown show around that too, and it featured a major return.

Here are the highlights from the rest of the night:

Yes, AJ Styles is finally back alongside the rest of The O.C. He hasn’t wrestled a match dating back to December of last year, missing out on the most important time of year in WWE. He’s cleared fully too, considering he got physical hitting a classic Phenomenal Forearm.

It’s been far too long since we’ve gotten to see that. And, hey, that’s yet another top level talent who can provide some opposition for Roman Reigns, who is sticking with the blue brand.