Complete results for night one of the WWE Draft

WWE held night one of its latest Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking from the first pool of eligible wrestlers.

Here’s how those picks turned out:

SmackDown

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman)

Bianca Belair

The Street Profits

Edge

Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY)

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Raw

Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch

Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre

The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura

Indi Hartwell

There were more wrestlers eligible to be drafted here but because they weren’t chosen, they will be selected tomorrow morning on “SmackDown LowDown.” That list:

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)

Lacey Evans

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

Mustafa Ali

Natalya

Omos (w/ MVP)

Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

The draft continues on Raw next week and goes into effect on May 8 on the first episode of WWE television following Backlash.