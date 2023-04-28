Complete results for night one of the WWE Draft

WWE held night one of its latest Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking from the first pool of eligible wrestlers.
Here’s how those picks turned out:
SmackDown
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman)
- Bianca Belair
- The Street Profits
- Edge
- Bobby Lashley
- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)
- Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY)
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
Raw
- Cody Rhodes
- Becky Lynch
- Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)
- Matt Riddle
- Drew McIntyre
- The Miz
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Indi Hartwell
There were more wrestlers eligible to be drafted here but because they weren’t chosen, they will be selected tomorrow morning on “SmackDown LowDown.” That list:
- Candice LeRae
- Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
- Dexter Lumis
- Dolph Ziggler
- Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)
- Lacey Evans
- Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)
- Mustafa Ali
- Natalya
- Omos (w/ MVP)
- Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)
The draft continues on Raw next week and goes into effect on May 8 on the first episode of WWE television following Backlash.
