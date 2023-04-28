Here’s how round two of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

SmackDown: The Street Profits Raw: Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) SmackDown: Edge Raw: Matt Riddle

Not unlike the NFL, Triple H only announced the first round selections. In this round, we got special presenters in the form of Rob Van Dam for Raw and Michael Hayes for SmackDown.

In this round, the blue brand got one of the top tag teams on the entire roster — even if it seems there is always talk of a break up, even just to see their individual talent — while also getting the part-time services of Edge, who may or may not have one more year of high level pro wrestling within him.

On the red brand, they get the Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER. They aren’t breaking up the group either, as Kaiser and Vinci will be coming along with him. Riddle has been on Raw, so he’s staying put.

