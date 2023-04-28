Here’s how round four of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

SmackDown: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) Raw: Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Raw: Indi Hartwell

For the last round of the night, NXT boss Shawn Michaels (spoiler?!?) handled the picks for SmackDown while the Road Dogg Jesse James handled picks for Raw.

In something of a surprise, the first NXT wrestlers drafted were the current women’s tag team champions, Fyre & Dawn. Then, in yet another surprise, the next NXT wrestler drafted was the current NXT women’s champion, Indi Hartwell.

Both just recently retained their titles on television and both are ready for a run on the main roster. We’ve seen call ups like this before, and surely they’ll finish up their business in NXT before making the move. In fact, they booked a tag title match for next Tuesday on this very show.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL will be sticking together on the blue brand while Nakamura moves over to Monday nights.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.