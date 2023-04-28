Here’s how round three of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

SmackDown: Bobby Lashley Raw: Drew McIntyre SmackDown: The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Michin) Raw: The Miz

For this round, JBL handled announcing SmackDown’s picks while Teddy Long (playa playa playa) announced for Raw.

The blue brand made out really well in this round, taking former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to give him some fresh match-ups and set him up for a potential run at Roman Reigns. They also loaded up by drafting the entirety of The O.C., which meant getting four wrestlers in one, including Styles (who is still out injured).

Raw offset the loss of Lashley by bringing in McIntyre, though he hasn’t been on television for a number of weeks. The Miz will remain on the red brand as a staple there.

