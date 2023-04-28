Here’s how round one of the 2023 WWE Draft played out:

SmackDown: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman) Raw: Cody Rhodes SmackDown: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair Raw: Becky Lynch

Before getting underway, Triple H made clear that every wrestler is subject to be transferred between brands, seemingly without reason. So, I guess this is all subject to change.

This follows the formula they set in 2021, the last time a Draft was held: two picks for each brand throughout the evening spanning four rounds, meaning a total of 16 wrestlers would be chosen throughout the evening.

Up first, we got The Bloodline selected as a trio, meaning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman will remain with the blue brand. The man he defeated in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes, will stick in Raw.

Meanwhile, the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, was moved over to the blue brand, taking her title with her. Instead of drafting the SmackDown women’s champion in response, Raw took Becky Lynch.

