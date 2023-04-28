WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 28, 2023) with a live show emanating from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Backlash event scheduled for early next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertised for tonight: it’s night one of the WWE Draft! Triple promised that this draft will be a game-changer.

Tonight’s show also features a WrestleMania main event rematch when the Usos challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the undisputed WWE tag team titles. There will also be a singles match between Zelina Vega and Sonya Deville.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 28