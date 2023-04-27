The WWE Draft is a two night event that begins tomorrow night (Apr. 28) on SmackDown and finishes next week (May 1) on Raw.

On the eve of night one, WWE has revealed the full list of which wrestlers are eligible to be drafted each night.

First, here are the wrestlers who can be selected on night one during SmackDown:

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Cody Rhodes

Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)

Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Lacey Evans

Matt Riddle

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

Mustafa Ali

Natalya

Omos (w/ MVP)

Shinsuke Nakamura

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)

The Miz

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)

The Street Profits

Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Select NXT Superstars

And here are the wrestlers who can be selected on night two during Raw:

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

Triple H has promised that this year’s draft will be a game-changer, but this concept of using separate draft pools for each night appears to be the same format from other recent WWE drafts.

The last time WWE conducted a draft, Brock Lesnar quickly broke the rules and said he’ll go wherever he pleases. Yet he finds himself back in a draft pool this year. He’s eligible to be selected next week on Raw. It looks like fellow part-timers Edge and Trish Stratus will also be assigned to a brand in this year’s draft.

Drew McIntyre is eligible to be drafted despite his recent absence from WWE. The same goes for injured star AJ Styles. Both wrestlers are eligible to be drafted on night one.

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are nowhere to be seen on the list of eligible wrestlers for either night of the draft.

The draft pools for both nights also include “Select NXT superstars,” which leaves the door open for multiple surprise call-ups to the main roster.

Finally, the draft of The Bloodline is split up across the two nights, with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa eligible on night one, and The Usos eligible to be drafted on night two.

What’s your reaction to WWE’s official draft pools for each night, Cagesiders?