The WWE Draft is a two night event that begins tomorrow night (Apr. 28) on SmackDown and finishes next week (May 1) on Raw.
On the eve of night one, WWE has revealed the full list of which wrestlers are eligible to be drafted each night.
First, here are the wrestlers who can be selected on night one during SmackDown:
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Bobby Lashley
- Candice LeRae
- Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
- Cody Rhodes
- Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)
- Dexter Lumis
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge
- Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)
- Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
- Lacey Evans
- Matt Riddle
- Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)
- Mustafa Ali
- Natalya
- Omos (w/ MVP)
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)
- The Miz
- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)
- The Street Profits
- Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)
- Select NXT Superstars
And here are the wrestlers who can be selected on night two during Raw:
- Akira Tozawa
- Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
- Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Baron Corbin
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet
- Brock Lesnar
- Bronson Reed
- Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
- Charlotte Flair
- Dana Brooke
- Elias
- Emma
- Johnny Gargano
- Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
- Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- LA Knight
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- Nikki Cross
- Piper Niven
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Riddick Moss
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
- Seth Rollins
- Shotzi
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)
- The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
- Trish Stratus
- Xia Li
- Select NXT Superstars
Triple H has promised that this year’s draft will be a game-changer, but this concept of using separate draft pools for each night appears to be the same format from other recent WWE drafts.
The last time WWE conducted a draft, Brock Lesnar quickly broke the rules and said he’ll go wherever he pleases. Yet he finds himself back in a draft pool this year. He’s eligible to be selected next week on Raw. It looks like fellow part-timers Edge and Trish Stratus will also be assigned to a brand in this year’s draft.
Drew McIntyre is eligible to be drafted despite his recent absence from WWE. The same goes for injured star AJ Styles. Both wrestlers are eligible to be drafted on night one.
Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are nowhere to be seen on the list of eligible wrestlers for either night of the draft.
The draft pools for both nights also include “Select NXT superstars,” which leaves the door open for multiple surprise call-ups to the main roster.
Finally, the draft of The Bloodline is split up across the two nights, with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa eligible on night one, and The Usos eligible to be drafted on night two.
What’s your reaction to WWE’s official draft pools for each night, Cagesiders?
Loading comments...