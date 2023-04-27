Top NXT star reportedly scheduled to be backstage at the WWE Draft

Night one of the WWE Draft takes place tomorrow night (Apr. 28) on SmackDown. After WWE skipped out on doing a draft last year, Triple H has promised that this year’s iteration will be a game-changer. To that end, WWE has already introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship.

Does WWE have any other major developments planned for this year’s draft? How about the official main roster call up of Bron Breakker?

Per PWInsiderElite, NXT stars Breakker and Cora Jade are both scheduled to be backstage at SmackDown. While it’s always possible they could be there for nothing more than a dark match before the show, the context of the WWE Draft makes it seem like a main roster call-up is in the works.

It’s worth noting that multiple rumors from before WrestleMania 39 indicated that the loser of the Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes match from Stand and Deliver was earmarked for the main roster. Breakker ended up dropping the NXT championship to Hayes on that show.

Bron is the son of Rick Steiner and has been pegged by many folks as a future WrestleMania main event star, so his call-up to the main roster will be a huge deal whenever it happens. He’s arguably been the face of NXT since his debut in September 2021.

In addition to this report on Breakker and Jade, some of the other NXT stars rumored to be part of the WWE Draft include Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes, Zoey Stark, and Tyler Bate.

Which NXT stars do you hope to see drafted to the WWE main roster over the next few days, Cagesiders?