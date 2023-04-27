Former WWE star Victoria says she was ‘treated like sh*t’ when she came back

On the latest episode of the Grown Ass Women podcast, former WWE star Victoria (aka Lisa Marie Varon) was discussing backstage etiquette in pro wrestling with Mickie James and Bully Ray. That’s where she dropped the following line that is getting some attention today:

“I was treated like shit when I came back to [WWE] backstage. And I was like, you know what? How I got treated by some of the people, I will never treat a human like that. Ever. I’m gonna be the welcoming arm...They’re gonna say, ‘I want to work with Lisa.’”

The conversation quickly changed before she could elaborate or offer any specifics as to what exactly happened to her backstage in WWE. She doesn’t cite a specific time period as to when this poor treatment happened, but a lot of people are assuming that Lisa is referring to her surprise appearance in the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match. That’s the only official match she has had in WWE since departing the company in 2009.

I don’t know if Lisa will ever go into more detail about what happened, but if she is willing to say more, I’m guessing that a whole lot of wrestling fans will tune into her podcast to hear all about it.

What’s your initial reaction to Lisa’s claim about poor treatment in WWE, Cagesiders?