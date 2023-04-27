Earlier this week, NXT star Sol Ruca was dragged behind some glass doors and beaten down near the WWE Performance Center:

The rumor mill indicated that Ruca is legitimately injured, so this mystery attack angle presumably explains why she will be out of action for a while in kayfabe. We didn’t know the severity of the injury as of last night, but F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer is now reporting that she is dealing with a torn ACL.

ACL tears will typically keep a wrestler sidelined for the better part of one year, depending on the severity of the tear, so it’s possible that the former gymnast won’t return to action until 2024. This is tough news for Sol, whose finishing move with a badass name went viral just a few months ago.

Do you have any guesses on who the mystery assailant is? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.