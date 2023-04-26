The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Apr. 25) Spring Breakin’ episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show was watched by 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both numbers are up big from last week (14.5% in total audience and 28.5% in the demo), and are the best NXT’s done in months (the biggest audience since January’s New Year’s Evil show, and the best 18-49 rating since last October’s Halloween Havoc go home that was loaded with main roster stars for a head-to-head battle with AEW Dynamite).

Even more impressive is that Spring Breakin’ generated those numbers while going up against a full slate of basketball & hockey playoff games. NXT didn’t beat any of the three NBA and three NHL contests that aired on cable last night. But even going head-to-head with a Boston/Atlanta hoops game that won the night on all of television for TNT with a 1.16 demo rating, and ESPN’s Islanders/Hurricanes puck battle that netted a .33, WWE’s developmental brand performed.

Not bad.

Will they keep it up with next Tuesday’s non-themed show? We’ll let you know a week from today. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.