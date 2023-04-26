Pretty Deadly main roster call up imminent?

It was just a couple of weeks ago that we got a rumor of Pretty Deadly receiving “high praise” for their brief main roster house show appearances and that they were “poised for a call up in the next few months.”

Could that call up be happening in the WWE Draft this year?

We ask because they just got a perfect write off on NXT television at last night’s “Spring Breakin’” special when The Family made history by defeating them in the first ever Trunk Match and then closed the show by sending them sleeping with the fishes:

That doesn’t necessarily mean a call up in the near future is certain, nor that it will happen in the Draft this Friday or next Monday, but at the very least it would seem to indicate they’re finished up in NXT.

They’re definitely ready for the brighter lights.

