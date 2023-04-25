Indi Hartwell appears to get injured, guts it out to retain NXT women’s championship at Spring Breakin’

During the main event of the NXT “Spring Breakin’” special episode of TV this week, the Women’s Champion coming into the match, Indi Hartwell, appeared to suffer a lower leg/ankle injury on a dive to the outside by Tiffany Stratton. When Stratton landed, Hartwell’s leg was bent under her in an unnatural way.

She immediately started to untie her boots and medical personnel rushed to ringside to tend to her.

She was taken to the back as Stratton and Roxanne Perez, the other participant in the triple threat, seemed to stall for time briefly before going into working a straight up singles match from there. They went back-and-forth for quite some time and it was unclear who would come out on top, especially if plans changed with the injury.

But they did not change.

Because Hartwell, despite clearly being injured, hobbled her way back out and gutted out the rest of the match, ultimately pinning Perez to retain her NXT women’s championship.

The hope, of course, is that the injury isn’t as bad as it looked but either way this is going to garner a great deal of respect and admiration for the way she refused to stop and went out and finished the match.

