NXT Battleground gets its main event

Bron Breakker seemed uninterested in the NXT championship after he lost it to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver earlier this month. He straight up gave up a spot in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the next number one contender, a match won by Grayson Waller.

Well, Waller proved a fine challenge, and he tore the house down with Hayes at NXT “Spring Breakin’” this week, but Hayes pinned him clean in the middle of the ring to retain the title. This came shortly after Breakker absolutely ran through Andre Chase.

So how did we get to a Hayes vs. Breakker rematch?

Well, Hayes decided to grab a microphone immediately after his win and call out Breakker himself, saying it doesn’t matter what Bron wants because he wants to throw down once again at the upcoming Battleground event on May 28, 2023, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Breakker’s response was to attack from behind, taking Trick Williams out with a spear and Steiner Recliner before spearing Hayes through the stage setup.

That’s answer enough.

As of this writing, Hayes vs. Breakker is the only match set for the card.