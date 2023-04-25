NXT may not be what it once was, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t quite a bit of fun to be had with the developmental arm of WWE. Indeed, this week’s “Spring Breakin’” special episode of television featured a history making match.

The first ever Trunk Match.

It’s exactly what it sounds like. The Family — Tony D’Angelo & Stacks, a couple of gangsters — took on Pretty Deadly in a match that could only be won by stuffing your opponents into the trunk of a car and slamming the lid shut.

Get it? Cause they’re gangsters and all that.

One would think that would mean The Family would win here, seeing as the implication is they have experience with such matters, but Kit Wilson & Elton Prince were no slouches. They had one hell of a fight along the way, with trash cans and crowbars and fire extinguishers but The Family was indeed too much to overcome.

The history books will forever read that The Family won the first ever Trunk Match in WWE history.

Get complete “Spring Breakin’” results and coverage of the entire show right here.