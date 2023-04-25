Shane McMahon’s return to WWE at WrestleMania 39 did not go as planned.

The SoFi Stadium crowd barely had a chance to process the fact they’d just watch Shane O’Mac shuffle to “Here Comes The Money” when the 53 year old’s quad tore as he leapt over a charging Miz.

It gave us an all-time great audible (maybe Snoop Dogg didn’t just ad-lib, but the way all involved recovered was still pretty damn impressive), and sent McMahon to Birmingham, Alabama to get his leg surgically repaired.

But that was three weeks ago. Now, Shane’s shared he’s already in the gym, doing pretty much everything you can with one of your legs completely immobilized. And in a week that’s already seen its fair share of strange occurrences, you can add Shane O’Mac working out with Heisman Trophy winner and NFL All Pro Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans to the list.

What a crew.