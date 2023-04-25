NXT tag team reveal WWE denied their release request

Shortly after NXT’s WrestleMania weekend Stand & Deliver premium live event, a report came out that Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid requested their release from WWE.

The duo currently working as The Dyad within Joe Gacy’s Schism were previously known as Zack Gibson & James Drake of Grizzled Young Veterans. Under their old names, they’d had a good amount of success on the British & European independent scene, and while working on WWE’s NXT UK brand. Under the current gimmick, they’re used as the undercard act babyfaces go through before beating Gacy.

It was understandable they’d want out.

After some initial confusion about whether WWE granted their release, The Dyad were back working matches on NXT and its b-show Level Up. It seemed pretty clear they hadn’t been released, but Fowler/Gibson & Drake/Reid removed any lingering doubt with these tweets last night (April 24):

As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release.



I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted.



My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023.



I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents. — James Drake (@JamesDrake_GYV) April 25, 2023

Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd.



On 15th Oct '23 we will be free agents again.



I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We'll see you on the 16th! — Rip Fowler (@RipFowlerWWE) April 25, 2023

Fowler also followed up with this, which adds praise for Gacy and Schism’s other member, Ava (aka Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter):

Our statements tonight are simply factual and intended to keep our fans (who have been asking questions) updated.



I would like to add that @JoeGacy and @avawwe_ are both boss and will continue to smash everything that they do! Lots of love for both ✌️ — Rip Fowler (@RipFowlerWWE) April 25, 2023

We’ll see how WWE uses The Dyad over the next six months. Beyond that, unless something changes, the team’s making it clear they don’t plan to remain with the company any longer than they have to.