NXT tag team reveal WWE denied their release request

The Dyad/Grizzled Young Veterans also tweeted when their contracts end, in case any bookers want to circle the dates on their planning calendars.

By Sean Rueter
WWE.com

Shortly after NXT’s WrestleMania weekend Stand & Deliver premium live event, a report came out that Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid requested their release from WWE.

The duo currently working as The Dyad within Joe Gacy’s Schism were previously known as Zack Gibson & James Drake of Grizzled Young Veterans. Under their old names, they’d had a good amount of success on the British & European independent scene, and while working on WWE’s NXT UK brand. Under the current gimmick, they’re used as the undercard act babyfaces go through before beating Gacy.

It was understandable they’d want out.

After some initial confusion about whether WWE granted their release, The Dyad were back working matches on NXT and its b-show Level Up. It seemed pretty clear they hadn’t been released, but Fowler/Gibson & Drake/Reid removed any lingering doubt with these tweets last night (April 24):

Fowler also followed up with this, which adds praise for Gacy and Schism’s other member, Ava (aka Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter):

We’ll see how WWE uses The Dyad over the next six months. Beyond that, unless something changes, the team’s making it clear they don’t plan to remain with the company any longer than they have to.

