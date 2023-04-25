The LWO deserve better

The Latino World Order are indeed back good and proper, as the group formerly known as Legado del Fantasma have new entrance music, as debuted on Monday Night Raw this week in Chicago:

That’s pretty good!

What’s unfortunate here is that the powers that be within WWE have booked them to lose pretty much every week. That was the case yet again this week, as Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro were beaten by Solo Sikoa & The Usos.

I’m not saying they should be winning matches against The Bloodline right now or anything but these guys, despite losing every damn week, are over as hell with the crowd:

The LWO is all against The Bloodline on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/KfrNeCahXY — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

They’re an extremely talented trio, and Escobar has real potential to be something special in WWE if he’s presented like a star. Doing jobs week after week is doing him no favors.

Granted, they originally formed as a secondary act to assist Rey Mysterio in his feud with The Judgment Day but they’re clearly doing well enough that we should get to see how they would do with a sustained push.

Hopefully soon.

