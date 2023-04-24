Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest set for Backlash

It was just around two months ago that WWE announced Bad Bunny would be making his return to the company as the special guest host for the promotion’s big return to Puerto Rico with the Backlash Premium Live Event in San Juan on May 6, 2023.

Then, he appeared at WrestleMania 39 and got himself involved in Rey Mysterio’s match against his son, Dominik. It seemed to indicate there could be plans for Rey and Bunny to team up against The Judgment Day. Triple H, when asked about Bunny possibly wrestling at Backlash at the post-event press conference, played coy.

As it turns out, Bunny won’t be teaming with Mysterio at the event but he will be wrestling.

Indeed, he revealed as much during his return to Monday Night Raw this week. After taking a kendo stick to Damian Priest in retaliation for his old friend putting him through a table, Bunny announced that he’s no longer hosting Backlash and instead will be battling Priest in a Street Fight.

Here’s the updated match card: