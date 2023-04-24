Triple H’s announcement: A new world heavyweight championship

Late in the afternoon, WWE started promoting a “HUGE” announcement from Triple H for Monday Night Raw this week in Chicago. During the show, they said it would “rock the foundation of WWE.”

He spoke on being in the Allstate Arena at WrestleMania 22 to defend the WWE championship against John Cena (which isn’t accurate, as he was challenging for that title that night). It was a precursor to getting to Roman Reigns, and the fact that he’s been champion for a long time — almost 1000 days now.

But he also negotiated himself a deal that means he doesn’t have to defend the title all that often. Good for him, bad for WWE.

So here’s what is going to happen — in the WWE Draft, Roman Reigns will be drafted somewhere and he’ll take the WWE Universal championship with him. But there will be another championship, for the other brand.

A world heavyweight championship:

BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

The first champion will be crowned on May 27 in Saudi Arabia at the Night of Champions event.

