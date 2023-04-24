Raw women’s title match official for Backlash

A couple weeks ago, the first cracks in Damage CTRL seemed to form when Bayley campaigned for and got herself a number one contender’s match. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY were none too pleased with this, deciding they wanted their own shot at Bianca Belair and the Raw women’s championship.

After all, Bayley already had hers and lost.

SKY was the one who got to step in and she won a triple threat match later in the evening. WWE never got around to telling us when she would get her title shot, however.

Until now:

It will go down at the upcoming Backlash event on Sat., May 6, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Here’s the updated card: