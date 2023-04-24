 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raw women’s title match official for Backlash

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

A couple weeks ago, the first cracks in Damage CTRL seemed to form when Bayley campaigned for and got herself a number one contender’s match. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY were none too pleased with this, deciding they wanted their own shot at Bianca Belair and the Raw women’s championship.

After all, Bayley already had hers and lost.

SKY was the one who got to step in and she won a triple threat match later in the evening. WWE never got around to telling us when she would get her title shot, however.

Until now:

It will go down at the upcoming Backlash event on Sat., May 6, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Here’s the updated card:

  • Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
  • The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega
  • Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY
  • United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
  • Seth Rollins vs. Omos

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats