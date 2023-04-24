Triple H will make a HUGE announcement on Raw

AEW owner & president Tony Khan’s HUGE announcements have become one of the wrestle web’s favorite things to joke about. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H must have wanted to get in on the fun (and the ratings bumps these announcements about announcements usually bring), because he’ll be back with a HUGE announcement of his own on Raw tonight (April 24) from Chicagoland’s Allstate Arena.

The announcement about this announcement came after Twitter account WRKD Wrestling posted this:

There are rumors backstage of Triple H making an announcement during tonight’s #WWERaw.



Details surrounding it and what exactly it entails are tight-lipped and unknown. pic.twitter.com/TWyQExs49W — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) April 24, 2023

A little more than an hour later, WWE gave us this:





In addition to @sanbenito's return to the red brand, @ByronSaxton and @AliWWE deliver the news that @TripleH will be on #WWERaw with a HUGE announcement in front of a completely SOLD OUT Chicago crowd



8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NFONKv6SNn — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2023

Bryon Saxton barely gets the word “announcement” out of his mouth in that video when he’s interrupted by Chicago’s own Mustafa Ali, so there aren’t any clues there.

The easy assumption is this will be related to the 2023 WWE Draft, which kicks off Friday on SmackDown and continues on next Monday’s Raw. But it could also be related to one of the two premium live events WWE has coming up in May... or just about anything else.

Give us your guesses in the comments below, and join us in our live blog at 8pm ET and we can all find out what Haitch’s HUGE announcement is together!