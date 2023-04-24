For its April 21 episode, SmackDown saw week-to-week declines in both total viewership and 18-49 year old demographic rating. In fact, the .54 rating among 18-49 year olds and overall audience of 2,175,000 viewers are the lowest numbers the blue brand’s posted all year.

They came opposite competition from both the NBA and NHL Playoffs, however. And the only programming on television that beat WWE in the ratings last Friday night was all basketball related, with the Denver/Minnesota game that tipped off at 9:30pm ET on ESPN leading the way with a .80 in the demo. The two earlier games came in second & third: ESPN’s 7pm Atlanta/Boston game scored a .71, and ABC’s Cleveland/New York 8:30pm contest topping the broadcast chart with a .68. All three had between 2.25 and 2.5 million viewers.

SmackDown was also up year-over-year, so it fared better against hoops and pucks than it did on the same week in 2022.

To us, that all seems positive despite the drops. Let us know what you think. While you’re mulling it over, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily