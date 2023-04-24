Ric Flair & Joe Rogan’s take on Vince McMahon’s sex scandal is the least surprising thing

Ric Flair was featured on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Of course, the subject of Vince McMahon came up. It led to the following exchange...

Rogan: When he was getting involved in scandals and there was like girls that he had paid off, I just wanted to say: Duh. Like, duh. You’ve got an 80-year-old savage who’s built like a fucking gladiator. Gee, you think he fucks? What do you think? You think Vince McMahon is doing that just for fucking hee-hees and haw-haws? No, of course he’s got some floozies on the side. Flair: He’s my hero. Rogan: That guy’s an animal. Flair: I judge people by how they treat me and he has treated me like — I’ve never had anyone treat me with more respect ever in this business. He’s a great guy. I don’t care what he does. He’s my hero.

Characterizing the scandal which forced McMahon to briefly retire from WWE, which involved an allegation of coercing an independent contractor into sex then punishing her when she refused to continue their relationship, and led to a settlement with a former employee who accused him of rape, as “of course that guy fucks” is pretty gross. Accepting that description and responding that Vince is your “hero” is even worse.

But it’s also not the least bit surprising considering who’s having the conversation. Rogan’s come under fire for using his immensely popular podcast to push COVID misinformation, and for his use of racial slurs & stereotypes. Flair recently spent time on the cultural sidelines for his own past sexual misconduct.

So by all means, be disgusted by their take on McMahon’s alleged behavior. But it’s hard to be shocked by it. If you were asked to guess how Joe Rogan and Ric Flair discussing Vince McMahon’s sex scandal would go, you wouldn’t have to be ChatGPT to script something close to that exact exchange.