Kevin Owens reportedly okay after house show injury scare

After WWE’s house show in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Saturday night (April 22), the wrestle web was concerned about Kevin Owens’ health.

Owens was believed to have injured is ankle during his & Sami Zayn’s defense of the WWE Tag titles against The Usos. He was spotted limping, and getting some assistance as he went to the back after the match. He was able to return for a save during Cody Rhodes’ main event showdown with Solo Sikoa, but he still had a limp.

There was no sign of that limp during WWE’s stop in Toledo, Ohio on Sunday, however. He & Zayn again defeated The Usos, and again did the main event run-in... this time in some stylish Zubaz shorts!

@WWEUsos ambushing Cody after the ref was knocked out. But @FightOwensFight with the funniest post match pants and @SamiZayn coming to Rhodes rescue #WWEToledo pic.twitter.com/c5Zq3lIenj — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) April 24, 2023

Dave Meltzer confirmed what the fans in Toledo saw on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“He worked tonight in Toledo, so he’s okay. He hurt it last night in Fort Wayne, but he’s okay. Like I said, he wrestled tonight, he did a run-in tonight — so good enough. He was not limping at the show tonight, as far as I know. So there you go, he’s good to go probably for Friday’s Tag Team title match on SmackDown.”

So whether Owens was playing up his injury on Saturday night for dramatic effect, or he just twisted his ankle and quickly felt better... we’ll probably never know. But either way, looks like we’re full steam ahead to Friday’s rematch with The Usos, and Backlash’s trios match.