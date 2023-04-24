Chavo Guerrero is ‘kind of tired’ of Rey Mysterio’s Eddie tributes

If you watch a lot of wrestling, you’ve seen a lot of tributes to the late, great Eddie Guerrero. Many a Frog Splash is preceded by a shoulder shimmy, for example.

If there’s someone who’s most associated with keeping Eddie’s legacy alive, it’s probably Rey Mysterio. Some of the most well known Latino Heat matches came opposite Rey, and their (in)famous 2005 feud over custody of Mysterio’s son Dominik remains prominent in fans mind with Dom’s recent WWE push.

While it’s difficult to tell how much of that is marketing-driven on WWE’s part and how much its Rey’s idea, it doesn’t seem to sit too well with Eddie’s real life nephew & frequent tag partner Chavo. At least based on comments Chavo made during a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner last week that have been making the internet rounds.

Some of those comments seemed to be good-natured teasing:

“He [Rey]’s tried to be a Guerrero for a really long time. So yeah. Rey, if you’re watching, you’re still not a Guerrero bro. I know you keep trying to be a Guerrero… Your son might be a Guerrero. But you’re not… I know Angie does [have Guerrero blood in her]. What!? Oh! [laughs] In your face Rey.”

When the signing host brought up the possibility of Chavo facing Rey at WrestleMania next year, Guerrero’s criticism was more pointed:

“I gotta tell you this, I just don’t understand why Rey Mysterio still has to — look, we all love Eddie. But we’re not going out with his gimmick and our gimmick, it was Los Guerreros’ gimmick and come out with the Los Guerreros, ‘We Lie, We Cheat, We Steal’ and everybody’s like, oh yeah, keeping Eddie’s memory alive. I say no dude. “I’m tired of people — and this is not a bitter thing, this is the truth. We worked hard for that last name. This whole family worked really, really hard to get that name to where it was and we’re tired of people prostituting it in a sense and using it for their benefit. “So Rey Mysterio, I’m sorry that no one knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is, Rey Mysterio Jr. No one knows who he is and I’m sorry that you have to latch on to the Guerrero family and we’re just kind of tired of it so, thank you for keeping Eddie’s name alive, thank you for keeping the Guerrero name alive but we don’t need you, we’re good, you know what I’m saying?”

Chavo dismissed the match suggestion by saying he doesn’t think “Rey could hold a candle to me right now to be honest.” He did bring up his own history in the ring with Mysterio, and Guerrero pitched a role for himself in the feud Dominik’s in with his father & Bad Bunny:

“Comment and let us know if you’d like to see that [Rey Mysterio/Chavo Guerrero] rivalry again. We’ll finish it up. We’ve wrestled everywhere. We wrestled in Lucha Underground, we’ve wrestled all over Mexico. If you’d like to see someone come in and beat the living crap out of Rey… “Someone’s gotta get Dom his heat back, because Dom, he’s gotten beat. He’s doing so good but he got beat at WrestleMania. They’re spanking him, Bad Bunny’s beating him and I’m sorry, Bad Bunny, hey, I like your music and all that stuff but you shouldn’t have a guy who’s not a wrestler beating a wrestler. To me, it’s like, hmm. I get if it’s a celebrity host type thing but this is like a full match, full thing and I’m like, hey, Dom, you need to get your heat back but brother… You know, I know somebody [smiles].”

For the past few years, Chavo’s only worked a handful of matches. Instead, he’s been focused on his work as a wrestling coordinator in Hollywood on shows like GLOW and Young Rock. Is this a way to stir up interest in a return on the business’ biggest stage, in WWE? Or a lingering resentment finally made public?

If Chavo shows up at Backlash in a couple weeks, I guess we’ll know. Otherwise... your guess is as good as anyone else’s.

H/t Post Wrestling for transcription