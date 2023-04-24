WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 24, 2023) from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertised for tonight: Bad Bunny makes his return to “seek payback against The Judgment Day,” Rey Mysterio takes on Damian Priest in singles action, Cody Rhodes seems to be hinting at doing something special for his return to “The Windy City,” we’re still waiting on anything from Becky Lynch after the Trish Stratus turn, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 24