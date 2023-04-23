The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Backlash show set to take place on Sat., May 6, 2022, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After two years of the event being known as “WrestleMania Backlash,” it’s returned to its previous branding.

We’re just under two weeks out from showtime and several matches have been made official for the show:

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes never got his rematch with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship, instead moving right into a feud with Lesnar, who turned against him on the Raw After WrestleMania. We still don’t know why just yet.

The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle

Owens & Zayn defeated The Usos to win the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39. The rematch for that takes place on SmackDown this coming Friday night. However, even before that was booked, they scheduled this six-man tag, as Riddle made his return and immediately joined the fight considering his issues with Solo Sikoa.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zelina Vega

Vega made a compelling case for a match to Adam Pearce, and he granted it. It helps that the LWO has been having issues with The Judgment Day, so there’s already story there in that regard.

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Lashley has long had issues with Theory but it’s only recently that Reed stuck his nose in and has gotten involved. Now they’ll all duke it out over the title.

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

This match was announced out of nowhere, with the two having yet to interact with each other on television. Seems strange, but we’ll learn more on Raw this week.

That’s all that has been made official so far but it looks likely Bad Bunny & Rey Mysterio will be wrestling Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio on the show. That could be announced as soon as this week’s episode of Raw.

Like how the card looks?