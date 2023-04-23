I am actually excited for Seth Rollins vs. Omos

During Friday Night SmackDown this week, WWE announced that Seth Rollins vs. Omos would take place at the upcoming Backlash event on Sat., May 6, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This came as one hell of a surprise, considering the two have not ever interacted on WWE television in recent memory, and maybe ever.

Rollins himself responded with a GIF of Ace Ventura, Pet Detective. He seems as perplexed as the rest of us.

Despite this, and the more I ponder the match itself, I find myself genuinely excited for it. Rollins is one of the best wrestlers WWE has seen over the past decade but he’s got a tall task — pun absolutely intended — ahead of him with Omos, a still relatively inexperienced worker who is limited by his size.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39 was a surprisingly good match for what it was but looking back, they could rely on Lesnar simply getting him up for an F-5 and letting the visual of as much carry the day. It worked too, because holy shit that’s a big man to get up over even a guy like Brock’s shoulders to slam him to the mat.

Rollins won’t have something so simple to rely on. He’s going to have to get creative to get a good match out of Omos, and that’s where I’m so intrigued. If there’s anyone on the roster to make something special here, it’s Rollins.

We’ll find out what he’s got in store in just a couple weeks.