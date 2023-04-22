Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green are campaigning for a tag team title rematch

Despite the fact that Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez are supposed to be babyfaces right now, they absolutely cheated to defeat Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They remain tag team champions.

The Complaint Department is none too happy about this:

Watch this and tell me we don’t deserve a rematch !!!! #CHEATERS https://t.co/JiRd26H2mu — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 22, 2023

Sonya took it a step further and shot a video to, well, complain about the situation:

And then she kept going, with a message endorsed by her partner:

And going:

She even started going after fans:

As of this writing, Adam Pearce hasn’t responded, so there’s no telling if the rematch will be happening anytime soon.

It definitely won’t be next week, considering they set up a match for Deville against Zelina Vega on the “SmackDown LowDown” last night:

It seems highly unlikely Vega will be losing that match, what with her already scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown women’s championship at Backlash on May 6 in Puerto Rico. Then again, the women’s tag team division is such that a loss wouldn’t necessarily mean The Complaint Department wouldn’t get their rematch anyway.

Stay tuned.