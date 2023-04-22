Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green are campaigning for a tag team title rematch

Despite the fact that Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez are supposed to be babyfaces right now, they absolutely cheated to defeat Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They remain tag team champions.
The Complaint Department is none too happy about this:
Watch this and tell me we don’t deserve a rematch !!!! #CHEATERS https://t.co/JiRd26H2mu— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 22, 2023
Sonya took it a step further and shot a video to, well, complain about the situation:
!!!!! @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/2z1tkyuJls— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 22, 2023
And then she kept going, with a message endorsed by her partner:
Andddd !!! @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/0kZtrZpGOR— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 22, 2023
And going:
FACTS @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/98gBDmOOQA— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 22, 2023
She even started going after fans:
RUFFFF https://t.co/rRvDecsaK2 pic.twitter.com/IN8JXYL5yd— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 22, 2023
As of this writing, Adam Pearce hasn’t responded, so there’s no telling if the rematch will be happening anytime soon.
It definitely won’t be next week, considering they set up a match for Deville against Zelina Vega on the “SmackDown LowDown” last night:
It seems highly unlikely Vega will be losing that match, what with her already scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown women’s championship at Backlash on May 6 in Puerto Rico. Then again, the women’s tag team division is such that a loss wouldn’t necessarily mean The Complaint Department wouldn’t get their rematch anyway.
Stay tuned.
