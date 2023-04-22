 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green are campaigning for a tag team title rematch

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Despite the fact that Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez are supposed to be babyfaces right now, they absolutely cheated to defeat Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They remain tag team champions.

The Complaint Department is none too happy about this:

Sonya took it a step further and shot a video to, well, complain about the situation:

And then she kept going, with a message endorsed by her partner:

And going:

She even started going after fans:

As of this writing, Adam Pearce hasn’t responded, so there’s no telling if the rematch will be happening anytime soon.

It definitely won’t be next week, considering they set up a match for Deville against Zelina Vega on the “SmackDown LowDown” last night:

It seems highly unlikely Vega will be losing that match, what with her already scheduled to challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown women’s championship at Backlash on May 6 in Puerto Rico. Then again, the women’s tag team division is such that a loss wouldn’t necessarily mean The Complaint Department wouldn’t get their rematch anyway.

Stay tuned.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats