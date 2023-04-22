Kurt Angle reveals he has at least one more major surgery in his future

We just had a health update from WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle about a month ago, when he reported his most recent back surgery succeeded in addressing radiating leg pain he’d been experiencing.

But when you’ve got as many bumps and miles on your body as Angle, there’s always another ache or pain.

On the new episode of his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the 54 year old had another update on his back surgery... after he confessed he didn’t follow his doctor’s orders after getting it done:

“I hope my doctor is not listening to this. The day I got out of the hospital after my surgery, I went and worked out. I was supposed to take six weeks off, but I never stopped working out. I worked out the day of my surgery, the day after that, and the day after that. What I did is, I did a lot of stuff sitting so I wouldn’t affect my back, because they told me I couldn’t carry more than five pounds. “Now, I was lifting more than five pounds, and I think that I probably didn’t listen to them in that aspect, but I wasn’t literally carrying it while I was walking. I was sitting while I was lifting. So I did leg presses sitting down. I did my bench press sitting down. I did my military press sitting down. Everything I did was sitting down, so I took care of my back, but I didn’t want to miss my workouts.”

He still has pain. But as he said last month, it’s not in his legs so it’s more manageable:

“I’m good, not too bad. I still have pain in my lower back, but I don’t have pain running down my legs anymore. They kicked that, but the pain in my back is still there. It’s unfortunate, but I can deal with this. I couldn’t deal with the pain going down my legs. So, I’m happy with the surgery.”

He’s still got some limitations, though. Which is why he’s already planning to have neck fusion surgery in 2024:

“The crazy thing is I haven’t been able to really play with them [his children] the way I want to because I had my knees replaced and my back surgery. Before that, it was all bothering me. I was really messed up. My neck is messed up. Next is my neck surgery. I’m probably going to have fusion next year. “Hopefully, that’ll help my body, and eventually, I’ll be able to play with my kids. My knees — I’ve been able to come out of that pretty good. So once my back heals, I’ll start being able to play with my kids, throw them around the pool, carry them on my back, doing that kind of stuff. I want to be like a real father to my kids.”

Here’s hoping the docs are able to make that happen for our Olympic hero. It would probably help if he’d comply with the post-op instructions they give him though...