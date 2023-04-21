Multiple matches announced for Backlash

During Friday Night SmackDown this week, Zelina Vega went straight to Adam Pearce and campaigned for a shot at Rhea Ripley and the SmackDown women’s championship at the upcoming Backlash event scheduled for Sat., May 6, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Here’s how she sold it:

Well, they went for it, as they should have. Later in the evening, the match was made official.

They also announced a couple of other matches for the show:

Austin Theory defending the United States championship against both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match makes sense, considering they’ve all been in each other’s business of late. But that other match, Seth Rollins vs. Omos, is genuinely baffling, considering there has been zero hint of anything between the two on TV recently.

An attraction match, I suppose.

Here’s the updated card: