No title changes on SmackDown this week

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured two title matches, one in the women’s tag team division and one for the Intercontinental championship.

Neither featured a title change.

First, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez successfully fended off a tough challenge from The Complaint Department, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, to retain the women’s tag team titles. They cheated to do so, with Morgan pouring water on Green while the referee’s back was turned and Rodriguez helping Morgan pin her right after.

But it’s okay, per Michael Cole, because the heels deserved it.

Right.

Next, Xavier Woods suffered the same fate as so many others before him when he was submitted by GUNTHER, who is on day 313 and counting of his long Intercontinental championship reign. They told a good story of Woods as the underdog giving everything he had trying to win gold but the champ simply being too strong.

It’s why he’s been the champ for so damn long, after all.

Up next: the tag team titles are on the line next week!

