WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 21, 2023) with a live show emanating from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Backlash event scheduled for early next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertised for tonight: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend the WWE women’s tag team titles against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Tonight’s show also features Xavier Woods challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship, Braun Strowman and Ricochet look for revenge in a tag team match against The Viking Raiders, Karrion Kross has Shinsuke Nakamura in his sights, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 21