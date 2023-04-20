Bray Wyatt is still missing from WWE, and it doesn’t even matter anymore

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE since the very beginning of March. His absence was a big story throughout that month, particularly because it disrupted WWE’s WrestleMania 39 plans for Bobby Lashley, who had just started a program with Wyatt as February came to a close.

Now here we are with WrestleMania behind us, and Wyatt is still gone. But the curious thing is that his absence doesn’t even seem to matter anymore.

Bray’s return to WWE in October was one of the biggest roster moves Triple H made after Vince McMahon temporarily stepped down from power in disgrace last summer. Wyatt’s actual return appearance at Extreme Rules was extremely well-received following a viral White Rabbit campaign, but it quickly went downhill from there.

Things move fast in pro wrestling these days, but it was like Bray crawled out of the gate at a snail’s pace, with very little development in his story with Uncle Howdy. Bray moved into a feud with LA Knight that culminated in a goofy glow-in-the-dark Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. After the match was over, Uncle Howdy jumped off a high platform and spontaneously combusted for reasons that are unclear. This remains Bray’s only televised match in WWE since he returned six months ago.

It looked like Alexa Bliss was going to be involved in the Howdy/Wyatt story, and now she has also been missing from WWE television for months. Meanwhile, LA Knight actually got over with WWE fans due to all of the mic time he received in his feud with Wyatt. And that pretty much sums up Wyatt’s return to WWE over these last six months.

One of the more interesting things to me about this situation is that Wyatt’s absence isn’t really felt on SmackDown. That’s a strange thing to say about a high paid star who is supposed to be a top guy in WWE, and certainly returned like a huge star in October. Yet his stories in WWE since last October were relatively self-contained and kept well below the main event level. As a result, it hardly feels like an important star is missing. His absence just doesn’t matter all that much. Wyatt is a guy with a cool entrance who otherwise doesn’t seem to really fit in with WWE programming.

One report indicates that Bray might be away from WWE due to a health issue, so hopefully he’s doing okay. Looking ahead to next week’s WWE Draft, I wonder where Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss fit into the picture, if at all. Is WWE biding time for a big reboot for them all at the draft, or will another important week go by with zero signs of them on WWE television?

When do you think we’ll see Wyatt, Howdy, and Bliss return to WWE television, Cagesiders? Is there anything that can be done to salvage the gimmick whenever they are back?