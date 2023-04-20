During a recent episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris was asked to name some dream matches he never had in his pro wrestling career. Names like Bret and Owen Hart came to mind, but he also pointed out that he never had a singles pay-per-view match against The Undertaker in WWE. They only wrestled once on SmackDown:

“We had a great match on SmackDown...and when I came back through the curtain, I remember he was just sitting in a chair with his straps down. And he was just like, ‘Yep, that’s money.’ And I was like, where have you been all my life?” “Undertaker and I never fucking had a pay-per-view match! Just this one match, ‘cause he was always on SmackDown when I was on Raw, vice-versa. Every time we crossed paths it was always great. I actually even won the title from him once in Elimination Chamber. But we never had a singles pay-per-view match and feud. And to me that’s one of the biggest misses in WWE history, because I know we would have had a great story and a great angle.”

When I think of some obvious matches that never happened in WWE, it still blows my mind that John Cena never tried to end the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Undertaker did squash him at WrestleMania 34, but it wasn’t much of a match, and the streak was already over by that point.

