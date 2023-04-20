WWE might break up another team in this year’s draft

It’s time to shake things up again! This year’s WWE Draft is coming up soon, starting on next week’s (Apr. 28) episode of SmackDown and concluding on the following episode of Raw (May 1). Triple H hyped it up by saying this year’s draft will “change the game.”

With that in mind, WWE’s digital team has decided to create a new video ranking the 10 most emotional superstar reactions to being drafted. Let’s see what they came up with:

10. The Rock (2002)

9. Bobby Lashley (2007)

8. The Dudley Boyz split (2002)

7. Finn Balor (2016)

6. The Undertaker (2002)

5. The New Day split (2020)

4. Paul Heyman (2004)

3. The Miz (2009)

2. Triple H (2004)

1. John Cena (2005)

What stands out the most to me about this list are the two split team entries (New Day, Dudley Boyz) as well as Miz turning on John Morrison after being drafted in 2009.

There is a decent chance that another team might be broken up during this year’s draft. Will Damian Priest, Finn Balor, or Dominik Mysterio be separated from SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley? Could this be the end of the road for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins? What about Jimmy and Jey Uso? Okay, I’m just kidding on that one, because The Bloodline gets to show up wherever they want in WWE.

That brings me to the final point here; does the draft even matter if WWE continues to not enforce the split roster rules? Wrestlers like Rey Mysterio, Matt Riddle, The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, Chelsea Green, and Solo Sikoa have been able to go back-and-forth between Raw and SmackDown with no consequences. The same thing was true for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before they won the WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.

The bottom line is that it’s not reasonable for a wrestler to become emotional about their fate in the draft if the rules are already out the window soon after the draft is over.

Which teams do you think will be broken up this year? And will WWE try to keep the rosters separate in the aftermath of the draft?

Give us your thoughts on the WWE Draft in the comments below, Cagesiders.