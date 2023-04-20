Here’s the latest on WWE’s new Twitch deal

One week ago, WWE star Zelina Vega celebrated her return to streaming on Twitch:

Thank you all so much for the stream I wanted to cry but I kept it together! I love you guys! I’m so blessed to combine my love of streaming, gaming & anime with WWE.. to connect with all of you!!!



ily — QUEEN ZELINA (@ZelinaVegaWWE) April 13, 2023

Vega’s return to Twitch received a lot of attention, because she was famously fired by WWE in 2020 due to breach of contract when she did not comply with Vince McMahon’s ban on third party platforms like Twitch and Cameo. WWE’s ridiculous ban may have been a key factor in why free agents like Adam Cole chose to sign with AEW rather than WWE.

For the last week, we’ve been hoping to learn more about what has changed on WWE’s Twitch policy. Earlier this week, Fightful reported that WWE reached a deal to allow their wrestlers to stream on Twitch again with “almost no restrictions.”

Last night, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez added this tidbit to the story:

It is confirmed through talent that WWE's Twitch cut is from the Twitch side, not the talent side. So the cut for the wrestlers will be the same as anyone else with a Twitch channel — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 19, 2023

And this is what Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian heard from a source:

Spoke to a source regarding the Twitch deal with WWE.



According to them WWE execs negotiated for talent to get a larger cut than other creators on the platform.



This was described to me as a “very talent-friendly deal”. #wwe #twitch — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) April 20, 2023

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more details on WWE’s new Twitch policy. For now, WWE’s bullshit edict from a couple years ago is done with, at least with respect to Twitch, and it looks like WWE wrestlers can make money there again on reasonable terms. Will this deal eventually extend to other third party platforms?

Are you excited to keep up with your favorite WWE stars on Twitch again, Cagesiders?