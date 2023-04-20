 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here’s the latest on WWE’s new Twitch deal

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

One week ago, WWE star Zelina Vega celebrated her return to streaming on Twitch:

Vega’s return to Twitch received a lot of attention, because she was famously fired by WWE in 2020 due to breach of contract when she did not comply with Vince McMahon’s ban on third party platforms like Twitch and Cameo. WWE’s ridiculous ban may have been a key factor in why free agents like Adam Cole chose to sign with AEW rather than WWE.

For the last week, we’ve been hoping to learn more about what has changed on WWE’s Twitch policy. Earlier this week, Fightful reported that WWE reached a deal to allow their wrestlers to stream on Twitch again with “almost no restrictions.”

Last night, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez added this tidbit to the story:

And this is what Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian heard from a source:

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more details on WWE’s new Twitch policy. For now, WWE’s bullshit edict from a couple years ago is done with, at least with respect to Twitch, and it looks like WWE wrestlers can make money there again on reasonable terms. Will this deal eventually extend to other third party platforms?

Are you excited to keep up with your favorite WWE stars on Twitch again, Cagesiders?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats