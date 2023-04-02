WrestleMania 39 results: Edge exorcises the Demon in Hell

The sage of Edge vs. The Judgement Day, a group he formed, came to a head at WrestleMania 39. The Rated R Superstar faced Finn Bálor’s Demon alter ego on Sun., April 2 in SoFi Stadium, but not before a marketing tie-in in the form of The Pope’s Exorcist star, Academy Award winner Russell Crowe.

Which, despite being a cash grab, actually made for a very cool entrance for the Hall of Famer. Especially when paired with Slayer’s “South of Heaven”.

And Bálor’s Demonic entrances never disappoint.

That, and the return of the old school Cell, had the crowd ready to go to Hell. And Edge was ready to take us there, unloading on Bálor and quickly going for the various plunder under the ring. Early kendo stick and table spots didn’t disappoint, and established the storyline that Finn’s persona enabled him to brush off Edge’s hardcore offense.

Unfortunately, a thrown ladder busted Bálor open. That prompted an extended pause while trainers treated his cut, and cameras stayed on Edge as he dug around under the ring some more.

After a minutes-long break that the L.A. audience did not approve of, we got back to the action. Big spots like an Edgecution off a ladder, and a Coup de Grace through a table that Edge vacated seconds before Finn’s feet hit wood got them back.

That mistake cost Finn more than the cut. A spear put him down, Edge got some chairs, and with a final message about what could have been if The Judgement Day just stuck together, the Rated R Superstar ended the Demon on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Not the big win Finn fans were hoping for, and probably not exactly the match Edge & Bálor wanted either thanks to the injury time-out. But it was still a ‘Mania-worthy spectacle all ar`ound.

